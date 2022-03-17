Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,253 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $24,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

