Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IIPR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
