Oatly Group AB Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.23 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
