Oatly Group AB Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 15.08.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.23 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.