Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Republic Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal forecasts that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

