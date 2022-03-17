Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.