FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.