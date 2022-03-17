Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $457.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.40 and its 200-day moving average is $573.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

