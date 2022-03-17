Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 19,512 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.