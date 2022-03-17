West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $184.68 and a 12 month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

