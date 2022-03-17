West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

