Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.72.

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 217.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

