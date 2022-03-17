Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.