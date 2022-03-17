Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

