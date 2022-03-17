Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Edesa Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA opened at $3.19 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

