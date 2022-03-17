Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Edesa Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edesa Biotech.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EDSA opened at $3.19 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.
About Edesa Biotech (Get Rating)
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
