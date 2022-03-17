Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

