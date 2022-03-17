Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE LU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 179,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

