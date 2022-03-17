Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day moving average of $372.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

