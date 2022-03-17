blooom inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

blooom inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

