West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $205.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $274.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.82.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

