Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 65.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

