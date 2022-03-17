West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $283.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

