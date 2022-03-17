Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MPC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

