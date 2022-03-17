Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

