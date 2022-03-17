Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $154,066.50 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $154,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 3,644 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $688,278.72.

AMBA opened at $94.97 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

