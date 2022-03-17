F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

FSOYF stock opened at 4.02 on Thursday. F-Secure Oyj has a 1 year low of 3.68 and a 1 year high of 6.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded F-Secure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

F-Secure Oyj engages in the provision of internet and mobile security software solutions. It also offers data and content security. The company was founded by Petri Allas and Risto Siilasmaa on May 16, 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

