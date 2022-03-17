Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells 833 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FRP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in FRP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

