Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells 833 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.