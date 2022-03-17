Bruce William Mcclelland Buys 15,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBBN stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

