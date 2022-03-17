Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Purchases $39,610.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $607.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

