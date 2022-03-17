Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman Buys 1,000 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,158.

Linamar stock opened at C$57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$48.99 and a 52 week high of C$84.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

