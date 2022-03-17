Analysts Offer Predictions for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,234 shares of company stock valued at $490,497 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

