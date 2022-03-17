SVB Leerink Comments on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

