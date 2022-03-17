GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of GPTGF stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. GPT Group has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

