Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.7 days.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

