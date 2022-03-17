Titan Medical Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Titan Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

TMDI stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

