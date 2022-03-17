Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

