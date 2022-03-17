Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Buy

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.