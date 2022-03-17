Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

Diversey stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

