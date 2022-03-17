Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

