iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $322.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.03. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

