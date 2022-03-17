ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $547.40 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.30 and its 200-day moving average is $618.80.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.