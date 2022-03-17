Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CMO Sells $65,290.29 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.02 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $237.21 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,482,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

