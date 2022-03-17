Andrew S. Greiff Buys 2,500 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $361.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

