Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $61,679.43 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08.

Shares of CRTO opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

