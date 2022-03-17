Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JMP Securities

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.