GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 14.2% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $38,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

