Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 23.62 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,428 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

