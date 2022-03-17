Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.56.

FVRR opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

