Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $50,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 159,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 794,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.