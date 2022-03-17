Chonda J. Nwamu Sells 1,677 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEE stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

