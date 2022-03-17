Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 1.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.